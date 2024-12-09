'Ainda Estou Aqui' e Fernanda Torres são indicados ao Globo de Ouro, termômetro do Oscar; confira lista

Abordagem sobre determinado assunto, em que o tema é apresentado em formato de perguntas e respostas. Outra forma de publicar a entrevista é por meio de tópicos, com a resposta do entrevistado reproduzida entre aspas.

O filme "Ainda Estou Aqui", de Walter Salles, recebeu indicações ao Globo de Ouro, um dos principais eventos temporada de premiação e termômetro do Oscar. O anúncio ocorreu nesta segunda-feira (9).

O brasileiro foi indicado na categoria de Filme Internacional e ainda conseguiu destaque na categoria de Melhor Atriz em Filme Dramático, para sua protagonista Fernanda Torres.

Torres repetiu o feito da mãe, Fernanda Montenegro, que foi indicada há 25 anos por "Central do Brasil", também dirigido por Walter Salles.

A Associação da Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood fez o anúncio oficial a partir das 10h15 (horário de Brasília) - e você pode ver a lista completa abaixo.

Mais destaques

Entre os outros destaques do Globo de Ouro estão "O Brutalista", "Wicked: Parte Um", "Emilia Pérez" e "Anora - este último", vencedor da Palma de Ouro do Festival de Cannes em 2024.

Os vencedores do Globo de Ouro 2025 serão revelados no dia 5 de janeiro, às 20h, durante uma cerimônia em Beverly Hills, Califórnia.

Confira os indicados do Globo de Ouro de 2025:

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

"Tudo Que Imaginamos Como Luz"

"Emilia Pérez"

"A Garota da Agulha"

"Ainda estou aqui"

"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"

"Vermiglio"

Melhor ator de série - Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Melhor trilha sonora - Filme

“Conclave”

“The Brutalist”

“The Wild Robot“

“Emilia Pérez”

“Challengers”

“Dune: Part Two”

Melhor série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor ator de filme (musical ou comédia)

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel LaBelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de série de TV

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Melhor canção original (filme)

“The Last Showgirl” – “Beautiful That Way”

“Challengers” – “Compress/Repress”

“Emilia Pérez” – “El Mal”

“Better Man” – “Forbidden Road”

“The Wild Robot” — “Kiss the Sky”

“Emilia Pérez” – “Mi Camino”

Melhor ator coadjuvante de TV

Tadanobu Asano, “Shgun"

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story"

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Maquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Melhor atriz de TV (Musical ou comédia)

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, “Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Melhor atriz em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Melhor filme de animação

“Flow"

“Divertidamente 2"

“Memoir of a Snail

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Melhor atriz coadjuvante de filme

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Melhor roteiro de filme

“Emilia Pérez”, Jacques Audiard

“Anora”, Sean Baker

“The Brutalist”, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

“A Real Pain”, Jesse Eisenberg

“The Substance”, Coralie Fargeat

“Conclave”, Peter Straughan

Melhor ator em série de TV (musical ou comédia)

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor ator em série limitada, antologia ou filme feito para TV

Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan McGregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Melhor atriz em série de TV (drama)

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shgun”

Melhor diretor (filme)

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Melhor série de TV (drama)

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith”

“Shgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

Melhor ator coadjuvante em filme

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist” (A24)

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Melhor atriz em filme (comédia ou musical)

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Melhor série (comédia ou musical)

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Melhor destaque nas bilheterias

"Alien: Romulus"

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiador 2”

“Divertidamente 2”

"Twisters"

"Wicked"

"The Wild Robot"

Melhor stand-up para TV

Jamie Foxx, “What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Love You”

Ali Wong, “Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “More Feelings”

Melhor ator de filme (drama)

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Melhor atriz de filme (drama)

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “O quarto ao lado”

Fernanda Torres, “Ainda estou aqui"

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Melhor filme (musical ou comédia)

“Anora”

“Rivais”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“A substância”

“Wicked”

Melhor filme (drama)

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”