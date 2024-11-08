4041 | Ícone Notícia Notícia É o fato ou acontecimento de interesse jornalístico. Pode ser uma informação nova ou recente. Também diz respeito a uma novidade de uma situação já conhecida.

Grammy 2025: Anitta, Beyoncé e Taylor Swift entre os indicados; veja a lista completa

Saiba os principais indicados ao Grammy, incluindo a Anitta na categoria de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino e outros artistas que disputam os troféus

Estadão Conteúdo

Publicado em 08/11/2024 às 15:50 | Atualizado em 08/11/2024 às 16:07
A Recording Academy, a Academia de Gravação americana, divulgou, nesta sexta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025. Entre os destaques, está a brasileira Anitta, indicada na categoria Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino.

A cantora Beyoncé lidera com 11 indicações, mas Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX e Chappel Roan também aparecem nas principais categorias. Veja a lista de indicados (em atualização):

Música do ano

  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
  • Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
  • Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold ?Em

Revelação do ano

  • Benson Boone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Doechii
  • Khruangbin
  • RAYE
  • Chappell Roan
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims

Álbum do Ano

  • New Blue Sun - André 3000
  • Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
  • Short n? Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
  • Brat - Charli XCX
  • Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
  • Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish

Gravação do Ano

  • Now And Then - The Beatles
  • Texas Hold ?Em - Beyoncé
  • Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
  • 360 - Charli xcx
  • Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
  • Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
  • Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
  • Fortnight - Taylor Swift e Post Malone

Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino

  • Anitta - Funk Generation
  • Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
  • Kany García - García
  • Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
  • Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Melhor performance solo pop

  • Beyoncé - Bodyguard
  • Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
  • Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Charli XCX - Apple
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo

  • Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix
  • Beyoncé e Post Malone - Levii?s Jeans
  • Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
  • Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.
  • Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile

Melhor álbum pop vocal

  • Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
  • Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Short n? Sweet
  • Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica

  • Disclosure - She?s Gone, Dance On
  • Four Tet - Loved
  • Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
  • Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
  • Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy

Melhor gravação de dance pop

  • Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
  • Billie Eilish - L?Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
  • Charli XCX - Von Dutch
  • Madison Beer - Make You Mine
  • Troye Sivan - Got Me Started

Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica

  • Charli XCX - Brat
  • Four Tet - Three
  • Justice - Hyperdrama
  • Kaytranada - Timeless
  • Zedd - Telos

Melhor gravação remixada

  • Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
  • Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
  • Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
  • Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)

Melhor performance de rock

  • The Beatles - Now and Then
  • The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
  • Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
  • Idles - Gift Horse
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  • St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor performance de metal

  • Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
  • Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
  • Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate
  • Metallica - Screaming Suicide
  • Spiritbox - Cellar Door

Melhor canção de rock

  • The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
  • Green Day - Dilemma
  • Idles - Gift Horse
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  • St. Vincent - Broken Man

Melhor Álbum de Rock

  • The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
  • Fontaines D.C. - Romance
  • Green Day - Saviors
  • Idles - Tangk
  • Jack White - No Name
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
  • The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds

Melhor performance de música alternativa

  • Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
  • Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
  • Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
  • St. Vincent - Flea

Melhor álbum de música alternativa

  • Brittany Howard - What Now
  • Clairo - Charm
  • Kim Gordon - The Collective
  • Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
  • St. Vincent - All Born Screaming

Melhor performance de R&B

  • Chris Brown - Residuals
  • Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Jhené Aiko - Guidance
  • Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
  • SZA - Saturn

Melhor performance tradicional de R&B

  • Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
  • Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie
  • Lucky Daye - That?s You
  • Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
  • Muni Long - Make Me Forget

Melhor canção de R&B

  • Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
  • Kehlani - After Hours
  • Muni Long - Ruined Me
  • SZA - Saturn
  • Tems - Burning

Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo

  • Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
  • Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
  • Durand Bernarr - En Route
  • Kehlani - Crash
  • NxWorries - Why Lawd?

Melhor Álbum de R&B

  • Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
  • Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
  • Lucky Daye - Algorithm
  • Muni Long - Revenge
  • Usher - Coming Home

Melhor performance de rap

  • Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
  • Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
  • Doechii - Nissan Altima
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
  • Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

Melhor performance de rap melódico

  • Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
  • Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don?t Trust You
  • Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
  • Latto - Big Mama
  • Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM

Melhor canção de rap

  • Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
  • Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
  • Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
  • Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
  • ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival

Melhor álbum de rap

  • Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
  • Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
  • Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
  • Future & Metro Boomin - We Don?t Trust You
  • J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Melhor álbum de poesia falada

  • Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
  • Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
  • Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
  • Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
  • Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul

Melhor performance de jazz

  • The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
  • Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears
  • Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
  • Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz

  • Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
  • Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
  • Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
  • Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
  • Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday

Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz

  • Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
  • Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
  • Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
  • Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
  • Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz

  • The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
  • Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined
  • John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
  • Miguel Zenón - Golden City
  • Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino

  • Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
  • Eliane Elias - Time and Again
  • Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
  • Horacio ?El Negro? Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
  • Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
  • Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!

Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo

  • Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
  • André 3000 - New Blue Sun
  • Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
  • Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
  • Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional

  • Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
  • Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
  • Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
  • Lake Street Dive - Good Together
  • Norah Jones - Visions

Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo

  • Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
  • Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
  • Julian Lage - Speak to Me
  • Mark Guiliana - Mark
  • Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor

Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical

  • Hell?s Kitchen
  • Merrily We Roll Along
  • The Notebook
  • The Outsiders
  • Suffs
  • The Wiz

Melhor performance solo country

  • Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
  • Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
  • Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
  • Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country

  • Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
  • Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
  • Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
  • Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
  • Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Melhor canção country

  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold ?Em
  • Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
  • Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
  • Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico

  • Alissia
  • Daniel Nigro
  • Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II
  • Ian Fitchuk
  • Mustard

Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico

  • Amy Allen
  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessi Alexander
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Raye 

