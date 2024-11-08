Grammy 2025: Anitta, Beyoncé e Taylor Swift entre os indicados; veja a lista completa
Saiba os principais indicados ao Grammy, incluindo a Anitta na categoria de Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino e outros artistas que disputam os troféus
A Recording Academy, a Academia de Gravação americana, divulgou, nesta sexta-feira, 8, a lista de indicados ao Grammy 2025. Entre os destaques, está a brasileira Anitta, indicada na categoria Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino.
A cantora Beyoncé lidera com 11 indicações, mas Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX e Chappel Roan também aparecem nas principais categorias. Veja a lista de indicados (em atualização):
Música do ano
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
- Taylor Swift e Post Malone - Fortnight
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Sabrina Carpenter - Please Please Please
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ?Em
Revelação do ano
- Benson Boone
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Doechii
- Khruangbin
- RAYE
- Chappell Roan
- Shaboozey
- Teddy Swims
Álbum do Ano
- New Blue Sun - André 3000
- Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
- Short n? Sweet - Sabrina Carpenter
- Brat - Charli XCX
- Djesse Vol. 4 - Jacob Collier
- Hit Me Hard and Soft - Billie Eilish
Gravação do Ano
- Now And Then - The Beatles
- Texas Hold ?Em - Beyoncé
- Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
- 360 - Charli xcx
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
- Good Luck, Babe! - Chappell Roan
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift e Post Malone
Melhor Álbum de Pop Latino
- Anitta - Funk Generation
- Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
- Kany García - García
- Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lorran
- Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Melhor performance solo pop
- Beyoncé - Bodyguard
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Charli XCX - Apple
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
Melhor performance pop duo ou grupo
- Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica - The Boy Is Mine - Remix
- Beyoncé e Post Malone - Levii?s Jeans
- Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - Guess Featuring Billie Eilish
- Gracie Abrams e Taylor Swift - Us.
- Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars - Die With a Smile
Melhor álbum pop vocal
- Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
- Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft
- Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
- Sabrina Carpenter - Short n? Sweet
- Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Melhor Gravação de Dance/Eletrônica
- Disclosure - She?s Gone, Dance On
- Four Tet - Loved
- Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - Leavemealone
- Justice & Tame Impala - Neverender
- Kaytranada Featuring Childish Gambino - Witchy
Melhor gravação de dance pop
- Ariana Grande - Yes, And?
- Billie Eilish - L?Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch
- Madison Beer - Make You Mine
- Troye Sivan - Got Me Started
Melhor Álbum de Música Dance/Eletrônica
- Charli XCX - Brat
- Four Tet - Three
- Justice - Hyperdrama
- Kaytranada - Timeless
- Zedd - Telos
Melhor gravação remixada
- Charli XCX - Von Dutch A. G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae
- Doechii & Kaytranada e JT - Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)
- Julian Marley & Antaeus - Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)
- Shaboozey & David Guetta - A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)
Melhor performance de rock
- The Beatles - Now and Then
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - The American Dream Is Killing Me
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor performance de metal
- Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)
- Judas Priest - Crown of Horns
- Knocked Loose e Poppy - Suffocate
- Metallica - Screaming Suicide
- Spiritbox - Cellar Door
Melhor canção de rock
- The Black Keys - Beautiful People (Stay High)
- Green Day - Dilemma
- Idles - Gift Horse
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- St. Vincent - Broken Man
Melhor Álbum de Rock
- The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
- Fontaines D.C. - Romance
- Green Day - Saviors
- Idles - Tangk
- Jack White - No Name
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
- The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Melhor performance de música alternativa
- Cage the Elephant - Neon Pill
- Fontaines D.C. - Starburster
- Kim Gordon - Bye Bye
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Song of the Lake
- St. Vincent - Flea
Melhor álbum de música alternativa
- Brittany Howard - What Now
- Clairo - Charm
- Kim Gordon - The Collective
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - Wild God
- St. Vincent - All Born Screaming
Melhor performance de R&B
- Chris Brown - Residuals
- Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Jhené Aiko - Guidance
- Muni Long - Made for Me (Live on BET)
- SZA - Saturn
Melhor performance tradicional de R&B
- Kenyon Dixon - Can I Have This Groove
- Lalah Hathaway e Michael McDonald - No Lie
- Lucky Daye - That?s You
- Marsha Ambrosius - Wet
- Muni Long - Make Me Forget
Melhor canção de R&B
- Coco Jones - Here We Go (Uh Oh)
- Kehlani - After Hours
- Muni Long - Ruined Me
- SZA - Saturn
- Tems - Burning
Melhor álbum de R&B progressivo
- Avery*Sunshine - So Glad to Know You
- Childish Gambino - Bando Stone and the New World
- Durand Bernarr - En Route
- Kehlani - Crash
- NxWorries - Why Lawd?
Melhor Álbum de R&B
- Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)
- Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
- Lucky Daye - Algorithm
- Muni Long - Revenge
- Usher - Coming Home
Melhor performance de rap
- Cardi B - Enough (Miami)
- Common & Pete Rock e Posdnuos - When the Sun Shines Again
- Doechii - Nissan Altima
- Eminem - Houdini
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
Melhor performance de rap melódico
- Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - Spaghettii
- Future, Metro Boomin & The Weeknd - We Still Don?t Trust You
- Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani - Kehlani (Remix)
- Latto - Big Mama
- Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu - 3:AM
Melhor canção de rap
- Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar - Like That
- Glorilla - Yeah Glo!
- Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us
- Rapsody & Hit-Boy - Asteroids
- ¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid e Playboi Carti - Carnival
Melhor álbum de rap
- Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
- Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal
- Eminem - The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
- Future & Metro Boomin - We Don?t Trust You
- J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Melhor álbum de poesia falada
- Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In the Beginning Was the Word
- Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
- Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something to Say
- Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
- Tank and the Bangas - The Heart, the Mind, the Soul
Melhor performance de jazz
- The Baylor Project - Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Juno
- Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis com Troy Roberts - Little Fears
- Lakecia Benjamin com Randy Brecker, Jeff "Tain" Watts & John Scofield - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
- Samara Joy Featuring Sullivan Fortner - Twinkle Twinkle Little Me
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Jazz
- Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
- Christie Dashiell - Journey in Black
- Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
- Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
- Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday
Melhor Álbum Instrumental de Jazz
- Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
- Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance
- Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
- Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
- Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Melhor Álbum de Grande Conjunto de Jazz
- The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
- Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined
- John Beasley com Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning to Forever
- Miguel Zenón - Golden City
- Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk a Mile in My Shoe
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Latino
- Donald Vega com Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero- As I Travel
- Eliane Elias - Time and Again
- Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
- Horacio ?El Negro? Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live in Italy
- Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
- Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!
Melhor Álbum de Jazz Alternativo
- Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
- André 3000 - New Blue Sun
- Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
- Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel of James Baldwin
- Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Melhor Álbum Vocal de Pop Tradicional
- Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
- Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
- Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
- Lake Street Dive - Good Together
- Norah Jones - Visions
Melhor Álbum Instrumental Contemporâneo
- Béla Fleck - Rhapsody in Blue
- Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
- Julian Lage - Speak to Me
- Mark Guiliana - Mark
- Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor
Melhor Álbum de Teatro Musical
- Hell?s Kitchen
- Merrily We Roll Along
- The Notebook
- The Outsiders
- Suffs
- The Wiz
Melhor performance solo country
- Beyoncé - 16 Carriages
- Chris Stapleton - It Takes a Woman
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Melhor performance duo ou grupo de country
- Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - II Most Wanted
- Brothers Osborne - Break Mine
- Dan + Shay - Bigger Houses
- Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - Cowboys Cry Too
- Post Malone e Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
Melhor canção country
- Beyoncé - Texas Hold ?Em
- Jelly Roll - I Am Not Okay
- Kacey Musgraves - The Architect
- Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Produtor do Ano, Não-Clássico
- Alissia
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst "D?Mile" Emile II
- Ian Fitchuk
- Mustard
Compositor do Ano, Não-Clássico
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessi Alexander
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Raye